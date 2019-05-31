Minnesota Senator Tina Smith visits South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Minnesota Senator Tina Smith also met with local farmers in Southwest Minnesota this week during the senate recess. She says between the rain and trade issues, the 16 billion dollar aid package is important to farmers duding this difficult time.

"Every single farmer that I have talked to have said to me that they are happy for a helping hand in what is a tough time," Senator Tina Smith said.

Smith says, however, the aid from President Trump is not helping enough.

"As one farmer said 'it's like a little band-aid for a big ugly problem. They don't want aid, they want trade. "

