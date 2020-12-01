Minnesota sees 3,570 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials reported a decline in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but state health officials have cautioned against reading too much into short-term fluctuations after the extended holiday weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,570 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 22 new deaths, figures that are low by standards of recent weeks. The lower numbers reported Tuesday come amid fewer tests being conducted.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota ranks fourth nationwide for new cases per capita in the past two weeks, and one in every 133 people in Minnesota tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days.

