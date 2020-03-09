Minnesota says resident in 50s is state’s 2nd COVID-19 case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota resident in their 50s has become the state’s second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday in a statement that the case involves a Carver County resident who was likely exposed to the coronavirus while traveling in Europe in late February.

The patient developed symptoms on March 2, and sought health care Saturday. Samples were collected from the person and sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing. The test was found positive on Sunday. On Friday, health officials said a Minnesota resident who had recently been on a cruise was the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

