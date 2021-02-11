Minnesota rolls out plan to clean up ‘forever chemicals’

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota officials have unveiled their plan to deal with toxic man-made “forever chemicals” that are polluting the state’s waters and causing growing concerns about potential health risks.

The pharmaceuticals, microplastics and synthetic chemicals known collectively as PFAS are used in several consumer products because of their durability and resistance to heat and water. Scientists have linked some PFAS to negative health effects in humans, such as low birth weight, thyroid and kidney problems and some cancers.

The Minnesota PFAS Blueprint wants the state to enact stronger regulations, including designating more than 5,000 different chemicals as hazardous substances under Minnesota’s Superfund law. That would make it easier to hold companies financially liable for cleanup.