Minnesota retailers begin reopening

More businesses in Minnesota can open their doors to customers.

An executive order allows retailers, malls, and main street businesses to open for in-person shopping under some restrictions.

Stores must have a preparedness plan, and occupancy must be cut to half of its normal capacity

Customers can start shopping inside Geyermans Clothing Co. in Pipestone and Sauk Centre, MN again.

“We’re super excited. It’s been a long stressful two months I will have to say,” Geyermans Clothing Co. Co-Owner Gorter said.

Gorter says the store is implementing several safety measures including requiring masks and making hand sanitizer available.

“We are very confident that we have a clean store and that people should feel safe coming in to shop,” Gorter said.

Nearby, Prairie Maiden Treasures, which is operated by the Pipestone Indian Shrine Association, is now open to foot traffic in downtown Pipestone, too.

“You know, it’s kind of a relief. How soon people will come in, we really don’t know. Everyone’s still wary, and I get it, but it’s just nice to know that we are here now and we can open up to a certain amount of people at one time,” Prairie Maiden Treasures Financial Office Manager Jeannie Swenson said.

The Pipestone Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau says the reopening of retailers is a step in the right direction, but says every business in the town is essential.

“We need to have all of our businesses open because it’s been a long time, and the ones that aren’t open, they’ve been closed the longest and are being affected the most,” Pipestone Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erica Volkir said.

Gorter is thankful for customers who have shown their support.

“Keep our small town businesses going. Support us anyway you can. Buy gift cards, delivery takeout, curbside pickup, whatever you’re comfortable with,” Gorter said.

Geyermans Clothing Co. also has a Mitchell, SD location, which opened up about two weeks ago.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed his cabinet to develop a plan to safely reopen bars, restaurants, and more by June 1.