Minnesota reports 54 virus deaths to close out 2020 numbers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota has reported 54 deaths from COVID-19, along with 2,543 positive coronavirus tests, in its final reporting period of 2020. The new numbers bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 5,377 people.
A total of 417,832 cases of the coronavirus were detected since the pandemic began. The Department of Health has reported a slow down in new cases, with the average number of daily new cases decreasing by 48% over the last two weeks.
Gov. Tim Walz has kept a ban on indoor dining in place through the holiday period, but some businesses around the state defied that order for New Year’s celebrations.
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.