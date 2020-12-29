Minnesota reports 36 deaths as testing dwindles over holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 36 more people have died due to COVID-19, and 988 new infections on a lower-than-normal testing volume.

It was the first time since October that daily new cases fell below 1,000. Testing volume has fallen due to testing sites closing during the Christmas holiday. State health officials reported 7,742 samples processed — the lowest testing volume since early September.

They’re encouraging people to make appointments for free tests in January at 21 community sites.

