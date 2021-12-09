Minnesota regulators OK rate hikes for Xcel customers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Xcel Energy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota regulators have signed off on higher electric and natural gas prices for Xcel Energy residential customers.

The state Public Service Commission issued a news release Thursday saying the utility had asked to increase electric rates by 9.4% and natural gas rates by 4.9%. The commission said it has approved an interim electric rate increase of 6.4% and an interim natural gas rate increase of 3.9% and has started reviewing whether to raise the rates further. Final decisions are expected in 2023 and public comment will be welcome.

All told, the interim increases will translate to $5.54 more a month for average electric customers and 60 cents more a month for average gas customers. 

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 