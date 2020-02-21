Minnesota records 2nd child death of flu season

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota has recorded its second child death of the flu season.

The Minnesota Department of Health says as of last week, Minnesota had 58 flu-related deaths, including two child deaths. The overall number of deaths is below average at this point when compared with prior flu seasons.

More than 640 people in Minnesota were hospitalized due to influenza in the first two weeks of February. That’s the highest two-week count of the season. Minnesota already has reported a record 762 outbreaks of flu-like illnesses in schools. Flu activity remains widespread across Minnesota.

