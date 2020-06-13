Breaking News
COVID-19 in SD: 91 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 75; Active cases at 930
Minnesota reaches 30,000 in number of COVID-19 cases

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota health officials say the state has topped 30,000 in the number of positive tests for the coronavirus. The number of new cases grew by 377 in the last day, ending a streak of three straight days of increases.

The total of 30,172 COVID-19 cases includes 3,140 infected health care workers.

Nine new deaths were reported Saturday to put the total at 1,283, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.

Officials say the number of hospitalizations continue to fall, from 403 on Friday to 390. More than 10,000 positive tests and 700 deaths have been confirmed in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis. 

