Minnesota pilot left with minor injuries after crop-dusting plane crashes in Ohio

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – A crop-dusting plane struck power lines and trees before it crashed in the front yard of a northeastern Ohio home, leaving the pilot with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a crop-duster crashed into a resident’s yard around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The pilot, 24-year-old Tyler James Vold of Breckenridge, Minnesota, suffered undisclosed minor injuries but was able to walk away from the wreck. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The homeowner tells FOX 8 there was a lot of debris left behind. He says “it is a miracle” the plane did not hit the house.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be looking into the cause of the crash.