MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO) — A sheriff’s deputy in Minnesota made good use of the abundance of snow this winter to stop a suspect during a pursuit.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department released dash-cam video of last week’s high-speed pursuit through the streets of Maplewood, Minnesota. The deputy will use a technique common for law enforcement called a PIT maneuver to force the vehicle to turn sideways… into a snowbank. The suspect climbed out of a window and onto the vehicle’s roof, but the deputy was quickly able to subdue him with a stun gun. Authorities say the car was stolen and used in a robbery three days earlier. They also say the driver had a gun under the front seat.