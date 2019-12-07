Minnesota National Guard identifies 3 killed in helicopter crash

This aerial photo shows the crash site of a Minnesota National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, Friday Dec. 6, 2019, near Kimball, Minn. Three soldiers were killed in Thursday’s crash at the edge of a farm field about 30 miles south of St. Cloud. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota National Guard says the three soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed near St. Cloud this week were part of a unit that returned last May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

The Guard on Saturday identified the men killed in Thursday’s crash as Chief Warrant Officers 2nd Class James A. Rogers Jr. and Charles P. Nord, and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg.

They were killed when their Black Hawk crashed in a field about 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud, which is where they had taken off from. The Guard says the crash happened during a routine maintenance test flight.

