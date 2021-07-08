Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 18-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been arrested in Sioux Falls after evading arrest for nearly a month.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff said warrant deputies were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of N. 6th Avenue in Sioux Falls Thursday night where Nunez was reported to be hiding in the home’s attic. Sioux Falls police assisted the deputies in peacefully arresting Nunez.

Nunez had an active warrant out for his arrest in Mower County Minnesota for 2nd degree murder for the killing of 45-year-old David Harris in Austin, Minn. on June 5.