ELKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Two Minnesota men have been identified in a deadly car vs. train crash in Elkton just over a month ago.

Officials say a car was southbound on S.D. Highway 13 on August 18th when it crashed through the warning arm of a train crossing and hit a train.

The car caught fire with the two men inside.

The driver, 28-year-old Devon Fletcher, and passenger, 37-year-old Donovan Hollis, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The train derailed and crashed into a grain elevator.

Cornell Avenue was closed for several days while the train cars were removed.