DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range has been sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Allan Carbo Jr., of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm.

The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts.

A jury convicted the 54-year-old Carbo in August.

Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead.

Carbo will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years.