SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Browns Valley man was sentenced to 16 years in Federal Prison for Abusive Sexual Contact with two children under the age of 12-years-old.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Ernest Duane Barse Jr.,43, had sexual contact with two children who where known to him.

The sexual abuse of one child happened from July 2007 to July 2008. The other child was sexually abused between or around April 2016 to April 2019.

Barse Jr. was indicted for aggravated sexual abuse of a child and abusive sexual contact by a federal grand jury in August 2020. He pleaded guilty in September 2021 and was sentenced May 2022.

The investigation of Barse Jr. was done by the FBI and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe’s Law Enforcement. His final sentence was given by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann. After his 16 years in Federal Prison, he will have 5 years of supervised release.

Barse Jr. was sent back to custody right after the sentencing by the U.S. Marshals Service to serve his sentence.