BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man will spend 50 years behind bars in connection with a kidnapping in Hecla, South Dakota.

In March of last year, Ryan Degroat entered a home where he assaulted a person and forced them to drive out of town.

Law enforcement found them at a rest area in North Dakota.

Degroat pleaded guilty but mentally ill to First Degree Kidnapping.

Several other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.