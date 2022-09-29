SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it.

Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars.

When he does get out of prison he will spend the rest of his life on supervised release.

In court documents, Anspach admitted to selling more than 500 grams of meth.

Authorities say he also brought drugs from Arizona, California, and other states, into South Dakota.

He was caught after selling meth to undercover agents.