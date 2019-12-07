Minnesota man in trouble for killing bear on reservation

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Associated Press) — A Brainerd man has been charged with federal misdemeanor counts of wildlife trafficking and trespassing on Indian lands after he allegedly shot and killed a bear on the Red Lake Reservation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Brett Stimac entered the reservation without permission on Sept. 1 to hunt a bear. He killed a large American black bear with a compound bow.

Prosecutors say that on the next day, he posed for photos with the bear’s carcass and later posted them on Facebook.

A working number for Stimac was not immediately available and he could not be reached for comment.

