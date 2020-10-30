Minnesota man facing rape, sexual contact charges in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old Minnesota man is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of preying on local teenage girls on social media.

Police say Joel Adams met two teenage girls on Snapchat and told him he was 17. Investigators say the 14- and 15-year-old girls met him in Sioux Falls hotel rooms. Police say there was sexual contact and that Adams gave the girls marijuana.

Adams faces rape and drug charges.

It turns out Adams was wanted in Minnesota for similar crimes.

