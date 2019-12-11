Minnesota man facing federal charges for child pornography, attempted enticement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man – accused of preying on a 13-year-old Hartford girl – faces new charges.

In addition to a handful of state charges, a grand jury has determined there is enough evidence for Nathan Grondahl to be charged in federal court.

We first told you about this case in November. That’s when authorities caught up with the 24-year-old at a Hartford Park. Investigators say Grondal met the girl online, sent her inappropriate pictures and planned to meet her at the park for sex.

Thanks to a tip from a school resource officer, the girl wasn’t there but authorities were.

You can see the new charges below.