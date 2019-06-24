Local News

Minnesota man drowns at River's Bend Campground in Iowa

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 08:53 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) -- A Minnesota man died Saturday at a swimming beach at the River’s Bend Campground in Rock Valley, Iowa. 

The Rock Valley Police Department said Anthony Boyenga, 31, of Ellsworth, Minnesota was swimming with his kids when he went under water and couldn’t be found. The Sioux County Dive Team found Boyenga’s body at 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 
 

