Minnesota man drowns at River's Bend Campground in Iowa Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) -- A Minnesota man died Saturday at a swimming beach at the River’s Bend Campground in Rock Valley, Iowa.

The Rock Valley Police Department said Anthony Boyenga, 31, of Ellsworth, Minnesota was swimming with his kids when he went under water and couldn’t be found. The Sioux County Dive Team found Boyenga’s body at 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

