ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 39-year-old St. Paul man has been convicted of killing his wife in 2010.

Nicholas Firkus was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Heidi Firkus, at their home.

Firkus claimed his wife was shot while he struggled with a burglar during a home invasion on April 25, 2010. But prosecutors argued that Firkus shot his wife because he hadn’t told her about their severe financial problems. The couple was about to be evicted from their home because the mortgage hadn’t been paid for 22 months.

Firkus will be sentenced on April 13.