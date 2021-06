SIOUX FALLS, S.SD.S (KELO) – -A 44-year-old Minnesota man is behind bars, accused of having sexual contact with a person who could not give consent.

Police say a group was in a motel room, however, the 22-year-old victim and the suspect, were eventually left alone.

Investigators say the victim was intoxicated as Erdman tried to take her clothes off. The victim told Erdman no and was able to fight him off.

Police say the victim and suspect did not know each other.