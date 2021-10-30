Minnesota liquor sales soared in 2020 for a record year.

MINNEAPOLIS – Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year. sales at the state’s 213 “munis” jumped 10% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by State Auditor Julie Blaha.

In recent years, a typical sales increase has been in the range of 1 to 3%. With many bars and restaurants either closed or operating at reduced capacity during parts of the year, people did more of their drinking at home, according to liquor store managers and employees. And the lifestyle shifts prompted by the pandemic played a major role.