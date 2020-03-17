Breaking News
COVID-19 update in South Dakota on Tuesday
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church Life Church United Church of Canistota

Minnesota Legislature provides $200 million for coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Minnesota General

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Legislature has unanimously approved $200 million to combat the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 54.

The bill allocates $150 million for a newly-created health care response fund. The Minnesota Department of Health will use it to make grants to health care providers to help them deal with COVID-19, including testing services.

It also provides $50 million for an existing contingency account. The House passed the bill shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, about an hour after the Senate approved it 55-0. It now goes to Gov. Tim Walz for his  signature.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss