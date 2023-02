ST. PAUL, MINN. (KELO) — A bill in the Minnesota legislature to guarantee free meals at schools is moving forward.

The Minnesota House approved the proposal — it now heads to the Senate. Right now, the federal government pays for free or reduced meals, but that is limited based on income.

Under this bill, the state of Minnesota would pick up the tab for the rest of the students.

It’s estimated to cost $388 million dollars in the next two-year budget.