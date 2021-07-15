Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to come to the aid of Minnesota livestock producers amid the worsening drought by easing grazing restrictions.

Walz asked Vilsack in a letter released Thursday to to allow emergency haying and grazing on eligible Conservation Reserve Program acres in Minnesota counties experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions.

He said hay is going to be in short supply. Minnesota’s two U.S. senators and five representatives from rural districts sent a similar request. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 98% of Minnesota is now in a drought, with 52% of the state in a severe or extreme drought.