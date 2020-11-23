Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota officials urge residents to download a free app for their smartphones that will notify them if someone who’s been near them later tests positive for the coronavirus.

The app also allows them to warn others anonymously if they test positive themselves. Officials stress that participation in COVIDaware MN is voluntary, and that the system contains ample privacy safeguards for those who opt in.

It uses exposure notification technology developed by Google and Apple that’s already being used in other states and countries. People can download the app from Apple’s App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android phones.

