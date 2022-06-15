SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Minnesota’s primary election and special election for an open U.S. House seat, the state launched a new webpage detailing facts about elections.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said the webpage ‘Minnesota Election Facts’ is “dedicated to ensuring Minnesotans trust the elections process and outcomes for generations to come.”

The page has a step-by-step narrative to the election process and explains “why we know our elections are fair, accurate, and secure.”

Nearly 80% of registered Minnesota voters voted in the 2020 election.

Minnesota allows online voter registration and Election Day voter registration. You must be a U.S. citizen, 18-years-old, a Minnesota resident for 20 days and finished with all parts of a felony sentence.

In South Dakota, you must register to vote by filling out forms and turning them in to the auditor’s office. You must be a U.S. citizen, 18-years-old, not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, not judged mentally incompetent by a court of law and reside in South Dakota for at least one day.