Minnesota governor prepares to announce masking decision

Healthcare workers staging a counter-protest block traffic from those protesting Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay Home MN” orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the State Capitol, Saturday, May 2, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a statewide face mask mandate on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor has scheduled a news conference with health officials and business owners to announce his “next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19.” His spokesman said it will be an announcement about masking but declined to release details.

Walz told reporters Tuesday he was close to announcing a decision on whether to require people across the state to wear masks in public. The Minnesota Hospital Association last week called on the governor to order masks statewide.

