NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (AP) – A man who authorities say fired a shot at a co-worker is facing several charges.

Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons says no one was seriously injured during the incident Thursday at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, Minnesota. Authorities say 21-year-old David Jeremiah Gadsen pulled out a handgun and fired one shot at a 31-year-old male co-worker as the two men were arguing.

The intended victim was not harmed.

Fitzgibbons says Gadsen chased the other man outside of the factory and then was trying to flee when other employees subdued him.

Gadsen is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, second-degree intent to murder and weapons charges.