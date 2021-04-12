Minnesota Department of Health: 16 confirmed cases linked to youth wrestling tournament held in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota youth wrestling tournament held in Sioux Falls is being linked to positive coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health released a statement saying it linked 16 confirmed cases to the event, which featured 2,000 wrestlers along with spectators. The Minnesota Department of Education are alerting schools around the state to watch for potential cases.

Minnesota health officials said people who attended the tournament should get tested immediately and watch for symptoms.

The wrestling tournament was held March 31 through April 3.

The MDH said nine counties have confirmed cases associated with this event: Cass, Le Sueur, Lyon, Morrison, Murray, Rice, Todd, Wright and Yellow Medicine. To date, eight schools have confirmed cases associated with the event, including six public schools and two non-public schools.

MDH learned that 64 teams from at least 52 Minnesota counties participated in the tournament. The counties are Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Kandiyohi, Le Sueur, Lyon, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmstead, Pennington, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Swift, Todd, Wabasha, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.