Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,400 amid surge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The number of Minnesota patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed 1,400 for the first time since last December, before vaccines became available.

According to state health department statistics released Friday, Minnesota hospitals were caring for 1,414 patients with complications of the coronavirus, including 340 patients in intensive care. Only 2% of adult intensive care unit beds were free, and 56 hospitals reported that their adult ICU beds were at capacity.

The influx of new patients comes as Minnesota reported another 5,162 new infections and 30 additional deaths. Minnesota continues to have one of the highest rates of infection in the nation.

