Minnesota company to grow tomatoes at new Iowa facility

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – A Minnesota company plans to break ground Wednesday on a northern Iowa facility for growing tomatoes.

The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation says the $35 million Bushel Boy Farms facility in Mason City will bring about 50 jobs to northern Iowa. The first harvest from the 50-acre (20.2-hectare) operation is expected in December 2020.

Bushel Boy is based on Owatonna, Minnesota.

