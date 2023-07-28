SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Ellsworth, Minnesota has issued a warning regarding the drinking water from the Ellsworth water system.

In a news release, city officials said water samples from July 18 and July 24 showed nitrate levels of 15 mg/L which exceeds the nitrate standard of 10.4 mg/L.

“Nitrate in drinking water is a serious health concern for infants less than six months old,” the city news release states.

The water is drinkable for adults and children older than six months. The concern for infants is they can’t process nitrates the same way adults do.

The city says people should not give the water to infants under the age of six months. City officials say boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level.

The city of Ellsworth is looking at ways to reduce the level of nitrate, including an alternative water source or water treatment.