1  of  3
Breaking News
Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village sees jump in COVID-19 positive cases Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19 Saturday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 119 of 131 new cases in Minnehaha County

Minnesota community honors high school seniors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ADRIAN, M.N. (KELO) — High school seniors are also feeling the impact of the COVID-19 cancellations. That’s why the town of Adrian, Minnesota has decided to honor their seniors by decorating the town.

At the beginning of May, their main street banners are going to look a little different. They’ll have the faces of the 45 high school seniors who are missing out on their graduations.

“We have a great group of parents who have been working with this group of seniors for a really long time so it’s awesome the way they put this together and it’s really exciting to know that these kids are going to be recognized up and down our streets,” Adrian principal Cate Koehne said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss