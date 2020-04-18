Minnesota community honors high school seniors

ADRIAN, M.N. (KELO) — High school seniors are also feeling the impact of the COVID-19 cancellations. That’s why the town of Adrian, Minnesota has decided to honor their seniors by decorating the town.



At the beginning of May, their main street banners are going to look a little different. They’ll have the faces of the 45 high school seniors who are missing out on their graduations.

“We have a great group of parents who have been working with this group of seniors for a really long time so it’s awesome the way they put this together and it’s really exciting to know that these kids are going to be recognized up and down our streets,” Adrian principal Cate Koehne said.