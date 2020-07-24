Minnesota business reopens after having to close due to pandemic

BEAVER CREEK, Minn. (KELO) – One Minnesota business is back open after the pandemic forced it to close its doors for at least three months.

In 2018 Rick Gourley bought a golf course in Beaver Creek, Minnesota. It hadn’t been open for over 10 years.

After months of hard work, SpringBrooke Events, Golf and Grill opened its doors to the public in October of 2019.

“We got that up and running last fall we reopened as an event center and of course we were very busy booking events,” owner SpringBrooke Events, Golf and Grill, Rick Gourley said.

But in March, the pandemic forced this place to close its doors.

“Went through mid March and then got shut down, we had a small wedding here the day before the shut down order came,” general manager SpringBrooke Events, Golf and Grill, Chris Youngeberg said.

In the beginning of June, Youngeberg said they were allowed to reopen.

“June 10th we were allowed to reopen with a small number of people inside and outside for the restaurant and then, shortly after we were allowed a limited capacity bigger events indoor and outdoor, we had a wedding towards the end of June which was a great success, people had a lot of fun and have a lot of exciting events coming up in August,” Youngeberg said.

While there is still work to be done on the golf course and a lower level bar and grill, both Gourley and Youngeberg are happy to be welcoming people once again for events and into the restaurant for a meal.

“We have the restaurant operating, so we are looking for customers to come in and have one of the best burgers in Rock County,” Gourley said.

“We have a beautiful indoor space, a beautiful view, you’re hard pressed to find a unique space like this anywhere around and I think people enjoy it, really love it,” Youngeberg said.

The lower level bar and grill is expected to be open in August and they are hoping to have the golf course open by the spring of 2021.