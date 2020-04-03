Minnesota business pivots to producing PPE for health care providers

EDGERTON, MN (KELO) — A business in southwest Minnesota is playing a role in the fight against COVID-19.

Fey Industries has been producing promotional advertising products for more than five decades, but lately, the Edgerton, Minnesota business has had to pivot.

“With businesses closing or not being able to be open for business we’ve certainly seen a decline in our revenues from promotional advertising in this storm we’re going through,” Fey Industries President and CEO Mike Fey said.

The 3rd generation family business is weathering the storm and helping the medical community by producing personal protective equipment.

“We’re running 24 hours a day, six days a week on the gowns,” Fey said.

Fey Industries is also making face shields.

The products have already been shipped to area healthcare providers and as far away as Arizona, so far.

Longtime employee Deb Knapp is amazed at what the team is accomplishing.

“If there’s anything we can do I’m proud to be a part of it just to help out with the world and the United States. It’s heartwarming,” Fey Industries Team Lead Deb Knapp said.

Protecting the men and women on the frontlines of this crisis isn’t the only good coming out of this.

The downturn in demand for promotional advertising products caused layoffs, but Fey says the business is bringing back employees faster than he had expected.

“Obviously we’re not happy for the Coronavirus, and we hope it gets cured soon, but we’re glad to step up and be part of the solution for our medical staff,” Fey said.

Fey expects production of gowns and face shields to ramp up.