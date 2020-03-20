Minnesota bans elective surgeries in response to COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health care providers must postpone elective surgeries and other medical procedures so they can focus their resources on responding to the anticipated surge of coronavirus cases.

That’s according to an order from Gov. Tim Walz. Thursday’s order also applies to non-emergency dental procedures. The order applies starting Monday at 5 p.m.

Walz says the greatest risk during the pandemic is overwhelming the health care system. The Minnesota Hospital Association endorses the governor’s order. Health department officials say the state’s 89 confirmed cases represent only “the tip of the iceberg” and they believe there’s widespread transmission across Minnesota.

