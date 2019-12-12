Minnesota Avenue Taco John’s closing after more than 30 years of business

A longtime fast food restaurant in central Sioux Falls will soon close its doors at one location.

Sunday is the last day of business at the Taco John’s on Minnesota Avenue.

Nickey Schroeder knows her way around the kitchen at the Taco John’s on Minnesota Avenue.



“I’m a natural I would say,” Taco John’s Supervisor Nickey Schroeder said.



Soon the supervisor will start filling orders at a different Taco John’s in town.



That’s because this store’s last day of business is December 15.



“Traffic patterns have changed in the city and we’re just doing some realignment, adding some stores and this one made the most sense,” Taco John’s Vice President of Operation Ted Miller said.



The closure of the location on Minnesota Avenue comes as Taco John’s prepares to open a new one at 26th and Sycamore.



“That corner, you know, there’s a lot of high traffic counts on that. Limited competition, there’s not a ton of restaurant competition in that area,” Miller said.



Despite the move, Taco John’s Vice President of Operations Ted Miller says there’s still a good opportunity on Minnesota Avenue for other businesses.



But for Taco John’s, its run at the Minnesota location is coming to an end after more than 30 years.



Miller says the news is generating a greater response than he expected.



“There is a lot of history here,” Miller says.



“I’ll miss the store. We’re going to make sure we take a lot of pictures before we close it down,” Schroeder said.



But the natural will likely fit in just fine at her next stop.



Miller says no one will be losing their job as a result of this closure.

The new Taco John’s is slated to open by the end of January.

This isn’t the only restaurant to shut its doors on Minnesota Avenue recently.

Earlier this year, the Wendy’s closed.

Several others have closed over the past five years.