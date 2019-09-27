Minnesota Avenue road work wrapping up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A surplus from 2018 is leading to an upgrade on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

You’ve probably noticed the road construction on the major road between 11th and 18th Streets — $660,000 worth of improvements are being made over two weeks. Construction is expected to wrap up during the middle of next week.

Director of Public Works Mark Cotter says this area usually see a lot of potholes.

New pavement will help create a smoother ride going forward.

“It’s an improved asphalt binder inside the mix that will extend its longevity and also reduce cracking,” Cotter said.

Cotter says, despite a rainy summer, crews have been able to improve roughly 700 blocks of roads in Sioux Falls over the past few months.