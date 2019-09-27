Minnesota Ave construction wrapping up next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First came the potholes — then the barricades –but relief is on the way for drivers on one of the busiest streets in Sioux Falls.

A $660,000 project is underway on Minnesota Avenue — between 11th and 18th streets. Crews are set to finish up next week.

This stretch of Minnesota Avenue near downtown Sioux Falls is a problem area for potholes. Director of Public Works Mark Cotter hopes there will be smoother roads ahead thanks to a roughly two-week fix.

“One of the things that we took forward in the surplus that came in from additional revenue from 2018 is we identified this. We started to see that pavement deteriorate and we wanted to get out ahead of it so come next spring this area is in really good shape,” Cotter said.

Cotter says an improved asphalt binder is being used inside the mix that should make it last longer and reduce cracking. The last major improvement here happened 10 years ago. It’s a road that handles 25,000 people a day.

“Mid next week this area should all be striped and fully back open to traffic. Really appreciative of the daily commuters that use this that it’s taken them a little longer to go through this area. Also very appreciative of the adjacent businesses,” Cotter said.

Ashley Maturan works at one of those businesses – Jane Rae Events at 11th and Minnesota. She’s been letting customers know about the construction ahead of time.

“Making their way into our parking lot space has been a little tricky. And then obviously the morning/post work hour commute has been a little crazy,” Maturan said.

“We’ve had to get kind of crafty on the way that we get to work and it’s kind of different every day,” Maturan said.

She’ll be glad when the work is in the rear view. She’s also excited about the smoother ride ahead.

Matt Holsen: Are you happy they’re doing this?

Ashley Maturan: Yes. Really early on in the spring, right after the snow melts, obviously I think people were very aware of the pothole situation on Minnesota Ave. So we were pretty excited to find out it was going to be paved and just having driven over the new road the last couple of days has been awesome.

Cotter says, despite a rainy summer, crews have been able to improve roughly 700 blocks of roads in Sioux Falls over the past few months.