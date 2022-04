MARSHALL, Minn. (KELO) – Authorities in Minnesota responded to a shooting Monday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, based out of Marshall, Minnesota, said crews were called to a rural home for a report of a gun firing and hitting someone in the head.

A 9-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her head and was air-lifted from the scene.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office did not know the extent of the injury or condition of the girl.

The gunshot is under investigation.