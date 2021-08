ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in northeastern South Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted out of Minnesota.

The Aberdeen Police department says a Minnesota department contacted them saying Casey Frankl may be in the area. This is a warrant for his arrest. He may be driving the pickup pictured below or an SUV.

Photo Courtesy Aberdeen Police Department

If you see him or the vehicles or know where they may be, you are asked to call police at 605-626-7911.