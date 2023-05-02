SIOUX FALLS. S.D. (KELO) — Now that parts of the Mississippi River have finally crested in Minnesota and Iowa, the focus now shifts to clean up.

Flooding has plagued both states for weeks, damaging homes, businesses and parks.

The Dockside Bar and Grille in Dubuque, Iowa temporarily closed last week as rising waters overtook the only roadway in.

The owner says fortunately the restaurant was not not affected, but a nearby campground saw water levels come up to the bottom of the campers.

“Just getting all the gravel and all the fire piles and all the logs and whatnot that’s washing into the park area, the marina side. The ramps, they come back down in place so they don’t jam up and start ripping the docks apart. And also the spuds, a lot of them are out there, out of the roofs and the floor area, so everything has to come down and watch closely so nothing breaks,” owner of Dockside Bar & Grille, Brian Feldman said.

Feldman hopes to get things cleaned up and reopened this weekend.