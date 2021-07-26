Minnesota adopts ‘clean car’ rules to foster electric shift

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2018 photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. The country, and the world, will need thousands more for drivers to accept vehicles that are powered by batteries alone. But automakers and charging companies are struggling to raise the numbers now because they’re investing before demand arrives. With more than 40 fully electric vehicles on the market in the U.S. or coming within the next three years, however, auto and charging company executives say the demand is on the way.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota has officially adopted regulations championed by Gov. Tim Walz to encourage the switchover to electric vehicles.

The “clean car” rules published Monday in the State Register take effect in 2024 with the 2025 model year. They’ll require manufacturers and dealers to supply more electric vehicles for the Minnesota marketplace.

The Walz administration says the rules will lead to cleaner air and help combat climate change by increasing the availability of electric cars. But the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association says the changes will swamp dealers with more electric vehicles than customers want to buy, and force up prices for everyone.