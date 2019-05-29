Local News

Sioux Falls on pace to surpass drug overdose deaths from 2018

Posted: May 29, 2019 04:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:25 PM CDT

The Sioux Falls area is on pace to surpass drug overdose deaths from last year. 

Out of 39 overdoses,10 people have died since January in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. 

Last year at this time, the number of people who overdosed and died was at seven and rose to more than 20 in 2018. 

This year, three of the overdose deaths were from fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that has been sweeping the nation. Fentanyl deaths increased by a thousand percent in a six-year period nationwide. 

So far this year, responders administered Narcan 12 times on the 39 overdose calls. Out of the ten people who died, seven were men and three were women. Their average age was 41. Three of them died after using meth. The other overdoses were from a combination of drugs. 

 

