Minnehaha County scanning machines aren’t connecting to state voter file

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One place where ballot counting will likely take more than one day is in Minnehaha County.

The scanning machines have been moving at the election center counting the votes cast, but there have been issues in reporting the votes to the Secretary of State’s office.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz says the new software is not connecting to the state voter file. Until that is fixed, no results will be able to load.

“Most of the ballots are counted, but some are not accounted for. We’ve got to fold them in. The opening counters left for the evening. We’re going to convene again at eight o’ clock tomorrow morning. Those ballots should be done in four or five hours,” Litz said.